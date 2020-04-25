Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.28. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4254 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.