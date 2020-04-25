Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 563,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,305. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

