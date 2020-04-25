Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $393,000 Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in HSBC by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,343,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,248. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.