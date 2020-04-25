Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $655,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 476.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,085,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,470. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2224 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.