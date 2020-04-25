Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $785,000 Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,859 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIM. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

Shares of GIM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,252. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0152 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.