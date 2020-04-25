Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $726,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 259,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. 30,553,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,584,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

