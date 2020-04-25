Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.5% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $128.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

