Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. 594,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,277. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

