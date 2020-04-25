Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $267,000 Investment in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,943 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 6,066,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,412,047. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

