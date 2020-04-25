Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after buying an additional 301,537 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

