Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.30. 89,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,510. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $156.17 and a twelve month high of $222.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6126 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

