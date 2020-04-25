Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,818,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 221,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 26,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.99. 359,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63.

