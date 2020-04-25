Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000.

Shares of CFO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,044. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

