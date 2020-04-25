Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,519 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,391 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

