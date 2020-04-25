Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.56. 685,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average of $166.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

