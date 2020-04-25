Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 103,368 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,368 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 402,637 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28.

