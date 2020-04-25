Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,631 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,297,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000.

NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,916. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.58. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

