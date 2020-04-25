Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VV stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. 343,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,640. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $156.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.83 and its 200 day moving average is $139.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

