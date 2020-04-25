Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 1,381,139 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.