Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.37. 2,010,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,263. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.