Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,457 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.30. 309,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,859. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $68.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3061 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.