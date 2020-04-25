Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 73.1% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,111.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 29,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 27,226 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,567.7% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.83. 3,568,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,599. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average of $267.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

