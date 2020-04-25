Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.44. 1,099,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

