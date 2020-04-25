Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Shares of LON HOC traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.60 ($1.73). The company had a trading volume of 1,481,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.73. The stock has a market cap of $680.63 million and a P/E ratio of 23.09. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

