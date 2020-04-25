Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Shares of HOC traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.60 ($1.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.73. The firm has a market cap of $680.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

