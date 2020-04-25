Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (down from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

Shares of LON:HOC traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.60 ($1.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.63 million and a PE ratio of 23.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total transaction of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

