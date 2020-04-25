Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target (down previously from GBX 180 ($2.37)) on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.70 ($2.53).

HOC traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 131.60 ($1.73). 1,481,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $680.63 million and a PE ratio of 23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 162.73.

In other news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

