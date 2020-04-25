Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

