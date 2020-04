Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HD. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.24.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $9.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,243. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after buying an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after buying an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,761,000 after buying an additional 136,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.