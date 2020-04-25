Horrell Capital Management Inc. Acquires 115,000 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless comprises approximately 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.84% of Sierra Wireless worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

SWIR stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 444,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

