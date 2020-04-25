Horrell Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.00. 2,024,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,743. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

