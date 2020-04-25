Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 2.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

Walmart stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.44. 5,780,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

