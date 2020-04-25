HorusPay Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 64.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. During the last week, HorusPay has traded down 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $169,428.27 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.02577786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00215184 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

