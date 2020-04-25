ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's increased dependence on domestic loans, growth in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability in the long run. Moreover, its efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line to an extent. However, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Moreover, slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Continuously increasing operating expenses, owing to the on-going expansion in branch network and ATMs as well as technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. A stretched valuation limits the stock's upside potential.”

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

ICICI Bank stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,692,058. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.97. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.