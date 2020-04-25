Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) shares fell 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.80 and last traded at $9.47, 641,345 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 919% from the average session volume of 62,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMUX. ValuEngine upgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Immunic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.60% of Immunic worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.