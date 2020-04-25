IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.98. IMMUTEP LTD/S shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 5,736,887 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised IMMUTEP LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of IMMUTEP LTD/S worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

