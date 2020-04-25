Impedimed (ASX:IPD) Shares Down 100%

Impedimed Limited (ASX:IPD) dropped 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 3,664,419 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$274,073.00 ($194,378.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.13.

About Impedimed (ASX:IPD)

ImpediMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance instruments, consumables, and software in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Medical and Test & Measurement segments. It offers SOZO, a next generation bioimpedance spectroscopy digital health platform; and L-Dex U400, a technology that utilizes the characteristics of frequency dependent current flow to quantify changes in extracellular fluid in the patient's limb.

