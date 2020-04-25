Imperial Capital Trims ADT (NYSE:ADT) Target Price to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its target price decreased by Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of ADT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. 858,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that ADT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 8.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 97,268 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 12.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 73,619 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,361 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

