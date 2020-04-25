Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

IRT traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,164. The stock has a market cap of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer bought 25,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,558,000 after buying an additional 123,959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

