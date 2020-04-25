Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading 16.1% Higher

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price traded up 16.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 2,357,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,233,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Intec Pharma Ltd will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intec Pharma news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,424,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Intec Pharma by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.