Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,178,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 336,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 35,981 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 162,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

