Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 50,178,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,689,452. The firm has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Intel has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital International Investors grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after buying an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after buying an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

