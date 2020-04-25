Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $59.04, approximately 34,367,562 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,637,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $12,883,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 505.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 368,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 307,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,188 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

