International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 832.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,403 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 187,551 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,175,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,788. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray G. Young purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.