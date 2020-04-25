INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 657,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,473. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 107.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

