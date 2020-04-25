Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 1.92% of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 611.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF alerts:

PFI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. 939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,085. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.