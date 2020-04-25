Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.3% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 491,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 78,361 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 333,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.84. 34,219,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

