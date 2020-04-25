Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.84. The stock had a trading volume of 34,219,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.