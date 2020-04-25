Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,515,000.

XLG traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $216.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,382. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $168.40 and a 1 year high of $249.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average is $222.79.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

