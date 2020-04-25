IOTA (MIOTA) Price Up 4.9% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $472.52 million and $13.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002250 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Ovis and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02563524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214660 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Upbit, Exrates, Bitfinex, Ovis, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Coinone, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

