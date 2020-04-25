IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) Shares Down 0.4%

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.75 and last traded at $35.11, 14,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 66,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sofos Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

